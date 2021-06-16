Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

LON SRP opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

