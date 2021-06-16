Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 70,000 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 1.4% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 8,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,134. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.