Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.36

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 21110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

