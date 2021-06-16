Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Grows By 31.1%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 13th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,464.0 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

AAALF opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

