Short Interest in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Increases By 31.2%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,108. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

