Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 35.4%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 2,239,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Amada has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
About Amada
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.