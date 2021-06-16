Short Interest in AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Decreases By 21.8%

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AVPI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. AVP has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About AVP

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

