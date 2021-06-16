Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 21.1%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.