Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 21.1%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

