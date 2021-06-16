Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Declines By 38.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the May 13th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Britvic alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTVCF remained flat at $$13.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.