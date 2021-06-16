Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declines By 20.3%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,825. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

