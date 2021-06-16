Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Grows By 35.9%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

