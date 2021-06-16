Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Declines By 19.0%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,849 shares of company stock worth $9,832,216 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
