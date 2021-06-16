Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Declines By 20.3%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. 905,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,597. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Elastic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

