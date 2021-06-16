Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Drops By 20.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

