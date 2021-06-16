Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Declines By 40.3%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 13th total of 742,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,107.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSPKF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

