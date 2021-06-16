Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Drops By 26.7%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 109,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.