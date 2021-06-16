Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Grows By 75.2%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GEG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,508. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 328,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $782,272.68. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

