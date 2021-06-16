Short Interest in GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Increases By 32.8%

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

OTCMKTS GTGDF remained flat at $$3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75. GT Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Get GT Gold alerts:

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.