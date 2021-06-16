Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rises By 49.0%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 587,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,400. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of $249.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.