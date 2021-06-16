Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Declines By 22.2%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IIJIY stock remained flat at $$29.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

