Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Grows By 66.7%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Johnson Matthey stock remained flat at $$88.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

