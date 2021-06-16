Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Declines By 41.3%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 896.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEMTF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $$73.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

