Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Rises By 37.0%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,854,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBRI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and wollastonite deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

