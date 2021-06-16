Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Rises By 91.5%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 1.21. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

