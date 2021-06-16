Short Interest in Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Declines By 40.0%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Proxim Wireless stock remained flat at $$2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58. Proxim Wireless has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

