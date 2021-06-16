Short Interest in Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Increases By 50.0%

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROSGQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 47,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Rosetta Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

