Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Expands By 55.7%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the May 13th total of 316,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,244. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

