Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Drops By 40.9%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the May 13th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shineco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shineco during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Shineco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Shineco has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

