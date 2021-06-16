Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Declines By 32.3%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,200 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 1,761,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNCAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of SNCAF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

