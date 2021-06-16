Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Drops By 19.1%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.5 days.

TMTNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

