Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Drops By 18.9%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

VERU stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $686.08 million, a PE ratio of -286.90 and a beta of 0.62. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veru by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veru by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

