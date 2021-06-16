Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Grows By 30.2%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NCZ remained flat at $$5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 935,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,267. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

