Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Decreases By 35.3%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 385,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Get West African Resources alerts:

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.