Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Decreases By 35.3%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 385,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $0.93.
West African Resources Company Profile
