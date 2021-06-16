Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Drops By 24.1%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

