Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Drops By 35.5%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $224.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

