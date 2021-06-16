Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SIEGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 218,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

