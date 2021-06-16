Signata (SATA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,753.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $26,753.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.30 or 0.00755223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.47 or 0.07678798 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,453,693 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

