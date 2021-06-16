Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report $33.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.54 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $136.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.31 million to $137.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.06 million, with estimates ranging from $150.63 million to $153.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. 55,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,095. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

