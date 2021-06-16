SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth $46,956,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

