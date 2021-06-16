SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 45.2% in May

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 13th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 471,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SLM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

