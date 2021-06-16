SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Trading Up 0.4%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.