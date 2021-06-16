smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 90.3% higher against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $5,632.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00145016 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00181450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00944812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.17 or 0.99966498 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

