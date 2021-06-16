Smartshare Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $864,733.14 and approximately $58,849.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039082 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

