Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $63.12. 13,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,163,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after acquiring an additional 419,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.