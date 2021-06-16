Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

