Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMGZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

