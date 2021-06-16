Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,958.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,958 ($51.71) and last traded at GBX 3,945 ($51.54), with a volume of 68240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,895 ($50.89).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £111.18.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

