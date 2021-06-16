Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 512,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

