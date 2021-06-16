Sonomax Technologies (OTCMKTS:SXHHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonomax Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SXHHF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sonomax Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 32,500 shares traded.

About Sonomax Technologies (OTCMKTS:SXHHF)

Sonomax Technologies Inc engages in the development and licensing of intra-ear technology for hearing protection, hearing enhancement, and other auditory applications. The company offers custom-fitted hearing protection and communication enhancement products; and functional accessories, such as Sonomax Self-Fit hearing protection faceplate to support third party acoustic tube radio solutions and Sonomax Quick-Fit lubricant.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonomax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonomax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.