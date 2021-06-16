Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $85.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.62.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.